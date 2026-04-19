Quiet but chilly on Monday

The ending to our weekend has been nicer than Saturday with the rain gone, but it has been much cooler. That is also how we will start the new work week. Monday morning, look for patchy frost around the Commonwealth with early morning temperatures down to the upper 30s. Eastern KY is under a Freeze Watch until 9 am and northern KY under a Frost Advisory. For the rest of the day, we stay cool...keeping in the 50s. By Tuesday, things are still quiet and we will warm into the mid 70s. Seventies and eighties will continue for the rest of the week as rain stays away for the most part. Our next decent chance for rain won't arrive until late week/next weekend.