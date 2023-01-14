Quiet but cold Saturday

Happy Saturday! We have chilly Saturday in store but our weather will be calming down for the weekend. A few scattered flurries are possible throughout the morning, but we will see sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow will be even warmer, but we will need to get through a very cold Sunday morning first. We will wake up in the low 20s but climb to the upper 40s by the time we head into Sunday afternoon. Clear and sunny skies for the back-half of the weekend, but as we start the work week, warmer temps and rain/storm chances will move back into the forecast.

Have a great weekend!

