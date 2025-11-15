Quiet, but cool for Sunday

This weekend has been a nice one so far with more clouds today, but we've stayed warm. A cold front is coming, though, and this will cause our numbers to dip on Sunday. The rain or storm chance is pretty low for us. A few showers will be around especially south of Lexington and not much rain is going to fall. The front will cause a pretty stout drop in temperatures for Sunday. High temperatures will only reach the mid 50s, but it comes with full sunshine. This same pattern will stick around for Monday before we turn a bit warmer and introduce more rain chances beginning Tuesday. Unsettled weather will linger the rest of the work week. Rain totals may push 2.5 inches by the end of the week.