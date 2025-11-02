Quiet, dry weather returns

After a gloomy and rainy weekend, we will return to some more nice and quiet weather for this new work week. November is actually beginning on a mild note as high temperatures for Monday will be in the upper 50s and we'll soon climb to the mid 60s by Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine will be around so that extra vitamin D will be nice. Dry weather will stay put until we get closer to Friday, then a low pressure will usher more rain showers in through the day. This cold front will push our temperature trend way down for the end of next weekend. In fact, we might not make it out of the mid 40s next Monday.