Quiet finish to the weekend

Our weekend, thus far, has been great with plenty of sun on this Saturday and Sunday looks to be very similar only well warm up just a touch more. Temperatures reached the mid 50s today and we have our sights set on the upper 50s tomorrow. We will keep dry through tomorrow and into the start of the new work week. Rain chances will arrive much later in the week as a front comes in. A few clouds may be the case, here and there, but overall we will have nice weather through next week. The temperature trend will keep in the low to mid 60s all the way into next weekend. Have a great day!