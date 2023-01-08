Quiet first half of work week

Our weekend was anything but a washout. Some saw no rain other than sprinkles from time to time, but no complaints here other than all the clouds. The quiet weather trend will push us into a brand new work week. Monday will start with clouds, but many will see sunshine working in from the northwest to southeast throughout the day. Temperatures will still be running around or barely above normal. By Tuesday and Wednesday we're right back running in the low to mid 50s which will prove the warmer-than-normal trend coming back.

Dry weather will persist until Thursday, that's when our next soaking rain-maker arrives bringing with it some wind and the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. On the back side of that cold front could be just enough moisture leftover to produce a few snow showers and with dropping temperatures, we are watching the chance for minor accumulations. Stay tuned.