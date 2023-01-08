Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Quiet first half of work week

Rain arrives later on
323731605_934482827567041_9029693318793876440_n.jpg
wlex
323731605_934482827567041_9029693318793876440_n.jpg
324575473_500473978841048_3222995225391587779_n.jpg
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 16:43:56-05

Our weekend was anything but a washout. Some saw no rain other than sprinkles from time to time, but no complaints here other than all the clouds. The quiet weather trend will push us into a brand new work week. Monday will start with clouds, but many will see sunshine working in from the northwest to southeast throughout the day. Temperatures will still be running around or barely above normal. By Tuesday and Wednesday we're right back running in the low to mid 50s which will prove the warmer-than-normal trend coming back.

Dry weather will persist until Thursday, that's when our next soaking rain-maker arrives bringing with it some wind and the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. On the back side of that cold front could be just enough moisture leftover to produce a few snow showers and with dropping temperatures, we are watching the chance for minor accumulations. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community