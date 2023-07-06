Quiet, hot for Friday

Plenty of rain/storm action was around Kentucky today especially in the east, but much of the activity is waning moving into the night. We will keep warm temperatures tonight which will lead to more heat again for Friday. We are in between systems which will give us a break from rain and storms Friday, but we will not get a break from the heat. High temperatures will push right back up into the mid and upper 80s and feeling hotter with humidity still in place. It won't feel as humid as Thursday, but enough to make it feel like the upper 80s and we will see quite a bit of sunshine.

The next round of rain and thunderstorms comes in just in time for the weekend. We will experience scattered rain showers around through the day on Saturday and into Sunday too. Quiet weather will settle in for the start of next work week with more sun and temperatures staying put in the 80s through all next week.