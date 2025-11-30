Quiet Monday before winter weather

As we wrap up the last weekend (and day) of November and prepare for meteorological winter to begin tomorrow, we have to talk about another winter storm on the horizon. Things are quiet tonight and will stay that way most of Monday as we see some sun and temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s.

By late Monday evening, we'll see a large low pressure push some moisture our way. As temperatures flirt with freezing, the precipitation types will be all over the board. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is likely for central and northern KY through Tuesday morning while southern KY will likely see mostly rain, but mixing could occur as well. One or two inches of snow is possible around Lexington and northern KY. Just a few miles may make a big difference with this system.

The bottom line is that travel late Monday into Tuesday morning will be messy and rough. Prepare now to give yourself plenty of extra time on your commute. Any accumulation we see won't last linger a long time, but temperatures will keep in the 30s most of this work week. A couple more chances for rain or snow is in the forecast mainly by the weekend.