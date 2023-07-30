Quiet, nicer few days

Our Sunday started on a decent note, but it has been hot again, and the heat has sparked some more scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Be aware of these this evening, but most of the action will wane into the night as temperatures dip to the mid 60s. Monday and the next few days will be much better as we get rid of the energy from the heat and humidity and a flow of air from Canada. This will keep us cooler (mid 80s) and lower in humidity! The heat wave is over....for now. Dew points will be in the upper 50s instead of the low to mid 70s through Wednesday, but those numbers will creep back up into late week as moisture increases. Because of this, we will also see an uptick in chances for heavy rain and thunderstorms. At least Monday through Wednesday will be nice and dry with lots of sunshine. Later in the week is where we will have to watch for storms again. High temperatures will also move back toward normal or above into next weekend.