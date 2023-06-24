Quiet Saturday, stormy Sunday

We are into the weekend and starting the day off with several clouds around, maybe even patchy fog too, but we do have a warm day in store. Temperatures will be heading off toward the mid 80s today as we see times of sun. Clouds will be scattered around through the afternoon with an isolated shower or rumble of thunder mainly east of I-75. These showers will be quick hitters and won't amount to anything significant.

As we move into Sunday, that is where we have to keep our eyes peeled. We have a large low pressure complete with moisture and heat moving our way. All modes of severe weather are possible, but our main threat will be wind. There is also a decent chance for not only severe hail (1 inch) but also significant hail (2" or larger). This threat is mostly west of Lexington but includes Louisville. Wind gusts may exceed 60, even 70 mph at times with this storm system. Tornadoes are also possible.

Two waves of rain/storms are likely tomorrow. In between the waves might be sunshine and that will push our temperatures well into the mid/upper 80s. The first wave looks to come in late morning and many models hint at it falling apart and not doing much for our area. The second wave may not arrive until late evening into the night (8 pm to midnight) so we will need to be on guard if sleeping. Have a plan now for severe weather and certainly have ways to receive warnings and wake up in the event of a severe storm.

Once we get past Sunday, rain likely lingers into Monday then we gradually dry toward mid week as temperatures remain in the mid 80s several days.