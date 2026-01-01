Quiet start to the new year

The weather is quiet to kick off the new year and we'll likely stay that way for a few days. Tonight, we'll cool to the upper 20s and we could see some fog developing. Friday is looking dry as we wrap up the holiday work week. There is a small disturbance that will travel south of Kentucky, but it could shove a few light rain showers across the southern portion of the state Friday night into early Saturday. Once this system passes, we'll return to quiet, dry weather for the weekend as temperatures move into the low 40s. Next week, we get another surge of warmer air and that means we get back to the upper 50s to low 60s for much of the new work week. Rain stays away until mid week and we have no chance for snow in the 8 day forecast.