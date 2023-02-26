Quiet Sunday, Windy Monday

Happy Sunday! A foggy and cloudy start to the morning, but we will warm up quickly to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. We will see some pockets of sunshine today but clouds will stick around for the majority of the afternoon. Monday is a day to look out for. A storm system will be moving through as a cold front approaches Kentucky. Strong storms and rain looks to be impacting mostly the Midwest but we could still see storms and showers moving in, but our main threat will be strong winds. We have a wind advisory in place with possible wind gusts up to 50+ mph. The rest of the week will be mostly calm with nice temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great day!