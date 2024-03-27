Quiet, sunny for Thursday

Yesterday's rain and wind has subsided and depending on where you were located today, you may have seen a really good amount of sunshine. Clouds have been the case for central and northern KY much of today, but should clear out tonight. Those clear skies will help temperatures to fall toward freezing overnight. Thursday will start cold, but remain cool through the day, even though we get full sunshine back. The end of the work week is still nice and dry under high pressure, but Easter weekend will bring a chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm. The temperature trend will be warming into the low 70s for the holiday weekend and beyond into next week, too.