Quiet weather for Thursday

After very gloomy, wet days this week, we are finally drying out a bit for this evening, tonight and Thursday. Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit, too. Highs will roll up into the upper 40s for Thursday afternoon and even the low 50s on Friday. As the warm-up occurs on Friday, another strong system with a lot of rain shifts our way again. It is looking like a mostly chilly rain event again for much of the day Friday, and possibly ending as snowflakes early Saturday. We will be stuck in a very wintry pattern, then, moving into the weekend. High temperatures will keep in the 30s both days with Sunday being the coldest. Beyond the weekend, the weather gets very wintry with highs in the teens a couple of days plus a few shots at snow showers.