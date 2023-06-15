Quiet weather for week's end

Another day with hazy sun, but very warm temperatures and feeling very mid June like. As we head toward the end of the work week, we'll continue to nice, quiet weather pattern with sunshine, mainly dry weather and seasonal warmth for the most part. A surface cold front will sweep our direction and send some heavy rain through Ohio and West Virginia tonight, but the bulk of it misses Kentucky. If we see anything, it will be a stray shower mainly in the northern part of the state. The rest of Friday will bring sun again and a more pleasant feeling day with lower humidity. High temperatures will also be slightly cooler....around 80 degrees.

The weekend warmth takes back off again, though, as temperatures will come back up into the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday is looking drier, too, so we likely won't see rain for Father's day. Monday and much of next week hold better chances for rain. Thunderstorms are likely both Monday and Tuesday and temperatures next week look to hang below normal (low 80s).