Quiet weather is back, but still cold

After what has been a long work and weather week, we finally have some quiet weather coming our way for Friday and the weekend. We have no more snow or rain to track at least for several days, however, the arctic air will stick around until Saturday. High temperatures will likely not make it above freezing tomorrow, but we get a good sun and cloud mix. The weekend weather pattern will be a calm one for a change. Both days look dry and they come with slow warming. It is likely that we see the upper 40s by Monday and the mid 50s by midweek. Midweek is also looking a to bring back at least a chance for rain showers.