Quiet weather remains for Friday

Our boring and sunny stretch of weather continues into late week and the upcoming weekend. We have been under high pressure which has brought us loads of sunshine. Rain chances stay far away from us as we near the end of the month. A couple of long range weather models hint at some rain late next week, but we stay dry until then. The temperature trend will remain warm and above normal, in the low 70s at least through mid next week. Enjoy the quiet weather!
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