Quieter weather for Friday

Today was record-breaking for much of the state as high winds ripped through the Commonwealth. Strong gusts up to 69 mph blew through Kentucky and kept us on our toes! We also shattered a record high temperature in Lexington today. The previous record was 70 degrees set in 2001, but today's high reached 73 degrees keeping our winter and February well above normal.

Now that the wild weather-causing cold front is thru, we will start to see calmer weather for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Expect a big temperature drop coming tonight as we cool down to the 30s, but remain dry and see winds dying down some. Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine and cooler air...highs in the upper 40s/50 degrees. The weekend will remain fairly calm too. Saturday looks great with plenty of sunshine, but we'll stay right around normal (mid 40s) for high temperatures.

Sunday will start quiet, but a quick plume of moisture is looking to move into southeastern KY from the south. As of now, it looks like the mountains are mostly likely to pick up some snow, the rest stays light rain. The upcoming new work week will hold a few scattered rain shower chances, but the temperature trend warms right back up into the 50s and 60s!