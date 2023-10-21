Quite cool on Sunday

We got a beautiful Saturday and sunshine is coming back for the second half of our weekend, but we'll be quite a bit cooler. Sunday will begin with some clouds and clearing for the afternoon as highs only reach 60 degrees or so. Keep the jacket around all day for whatever you have planned. Next week will warm back into the low and mid 70s which will be nice. Late week brings back a chance for rain leading into the weekend.
Posted at 7:46 PM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 19:46:25-04
