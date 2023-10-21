Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Quite cool on Sunday

Warmth comes next week
F9AEYJpWkAADLFt.jpg
wlex
F9AEYJpWkAADLFt.jpg
Posted at 7:46 PM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 19:46:25-04

We got a beautiful Saturday and sunshine is coming back for the second half of our weekend, but we'll be quite a bit cooler. Sunday will begin with some clouds and clearing for the afternoon as highs only reach 60 degrees or so. Keep the jacket around all day for whatever you have planned. Next week will warm back into the low and mid 70s which will be nice. Late week brings back a chance for rain leading into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18