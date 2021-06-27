Rain Action Picking Up

Our final weekend of the month of June has wrapped up on a slightly active note with isolated showers throughout southern KY mostly today. We have still seen a good amount of sunshine causing high temperatures to push all the way toward 90° for some and the heat will continue into Monday as well. Some may even be a bit hotter with humidity making the air feels a bit sticky, but not unbearable.

As we remain in this unsettled weather pattern with the low pressure basically not moving over in the Midwest, we have a better shot at seeing more scattered showers or even a thunderstorm as we roll into our Monday, especially in the hottest part of the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times, but hit and miss so rain totals will not amount to a whole lot for the whole state until we get to late week when we see many more widespread heavy showers. Rain totals over the next 5 days look to be near 2 inches or more with the bulk of that falling Thursday and Friday. Those will be the most active and wet days followed by drier air working its way in for our holiday weekend.

The 4th of July does look to be much better with drier weather, more sun, and less heat and humidity. Temperatures will drop off starting Thursday and will rest in the mid to upper 70s for the weekend.