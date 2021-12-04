Rain Action to end the Weekend

The start of December has certainly been a nice one as temperatures reached the low 70s for some at the end of the work week. Today brought us some nice weather but it was a lot cooler than the past couple, for sure and we have some pretty big changes rolling in again soon. Tonight will be calm and quiet but cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Most of Sunday looks okay as we'll remain dry through most of the day. Only a stray shower can be found through late morning and the afternoon, but you will want to keep the umbrella around for late Sunday into Monday. Sunday evening, 9 pm or later, is when we are likely to start seeing and hearing the rain fall and some of the showers could be heavy. The rain might even be accompanied by a rumble of thunder in southern KY. Rain will help us start a new work week Monday, but the cold front will exit pretty quickly leaving us with a drier evening. Rain totals should not have a problem reaching one inch, and some up to 1.5 inches.

Before the rain, temperatures will be into the 60s, but after, much cooler. In fact, most won't even make it to the 40 degree mark on Tuesday. A quick midweek system will start to develop and head our way Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and there might be enough colder air with the moisture to produce a few snow flakes mixed with rain. We will keep our eye on it to see what it becomes, but for now, it's only a chance of snow. The weather will remain fairly active through the rest of the week and into next weekend.