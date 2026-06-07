Rain activity ramps up Monday

The weekend is beginning to wrap up and it's been a quiet one for us as we have remained mostly dry. A very stray rain shower can't be ruled out this evening in northern KY, the rest of us stay dry tonight. By Monday, a series of fronts will set up across the Ohio Valley bringing our rain and thunderstorm chances up drastically. Expect rounds of showers and storms, with some heavy rain at times, through Wednesday. A Flood Watch is in effect for Tennessee. We have no watch now, but some showers could dump a good amount of rain quickly leading to isolated flooding issues. Rain totals just through Monday alone could exceed one inch, but those will be spotty. The heat will subside for a bit Monday and Tuesday, but will pick back up late week. Thursday will be the hottest day at 90 degrees and heat index values into the 90s.