Rain, and a lot of it, this weekend

Here we are into another weekend and this one is a big one with a lot going on. It is the UK football season home opener today...kickoff at 7 pm, plus it's a holiday weekend and we have to track rain. The potential for very heavy rain is there too. This morning, we begin with a few showers around but look for the action to pick up especially in intensity toward midday and the afternoon.

There will be breaks here and there and not everyone will see the torrential rain, but there is a lot of moisture to work with today, Sunday and Monday. Rain totals look to be up around 2 to 3 inches in spots over the next 3 days! Lightning and thunder plus a few strong wind gusts are also on the table today which will pose a threat for tailgating. A marginal risk of severe storms exists over the western half of Kentucky, but does not include the Lexington viewing area. Please be weather aware today if you are planning to be outdoors today and all weekend.

Temperatures will be a bit lower due to the rain and clouds, but the mugginess will increase today. Tomorrow, we'll see the same kind of action, plenty of showers and thunderstorms around with heavy rain. Same goes for Labor Day as well. Eventually, we'll see the action winding down a little bit into next week as temperatures hang out in the upper 70s and low 80s all week.