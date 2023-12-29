Rain and Snow Showers Friday

We're in for a dreary start to the weekend as that upper low that's been hanging around the country much of the week finally wobbles east. For the Commonwealth, that means extensive cloud cover Friday and with the temperature staying in the upper 30s, occasional rain and snow showers on and off through the day into Friday night. With a relatively warm ground temperature watch for wet roads that may be slick in spots. Any minor/light accumulation should be limited to the grass and elevated surfaces unless you're above 1500 feet on a mountain in our southeastern counties.

