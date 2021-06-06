Rain and Storms All Week

Our weekend wraps up with several rain showers and maybe a rumble of thunder around the state, but not everyone has seen action today and that will continue to be the case this coming work week. Tonight, showers become a bit more isolated then picks back up Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms all over the Ohio Valley. Remember, the storms and rain will be hit and miss. While you have a downpour at your house, the next block may only have sprinkles. Not only will we have unsettled weather, but the humidity continues to rise as well. Dew point temperatures will be running in the upper 60s to low 70s all this week making the outdoors feel very sticky and muggy. Even though air temps won't be that hot, the A/C will get a workout to pull the moisture out of your home. Due to this added moisture in the atmosphere, the rain has the potential to become very heavy. Lightning is also likely with thunderstorms while the chance for severe storms remains low. High temperatures nearly all week will camp out right around 80 degrees give or take a couple. Our next chance to dry out looks to be later next weekend.