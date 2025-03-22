Rain and storms arrive Sunday

The first part of our weekend has been beautiful with a lot of sunshine and slightly above normal temperatures, but we will switch gears and see some rain for Sunday. I think the rain will come in a few different waves throughout the day, mostly in northern KY earlier in the day, then becoming more widespread and numerous across the state by evening. This is a low pressure complete with cold front and it will hold some heavy rain at times plus some wind. There is a marginal risk for severe storms mostly for western KY. Rain totals should be between a quarter and three quarters of an inch by the time the line is done late Sunday night. Temperatures will be right around or just above normal again. Later in the work week, we'll see a nice bump in warmth.