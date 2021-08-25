Watch
Rain and Storms for Late Week

Still hot and humid, too
Posted at 4:35 PM, Aug 25, 2021
After dealing with straight up hot and humid weather this week, we had a chance to hit highs above 92° (the hottest Lexington high temperature so far this year), but a line of showers and a couple of thunderstorms have fired up in northern KY and have been moving slightly south. Therefore, temperatures have been stifled, bringing the 80s back for some north of I-64. The rest of this evening will hold an isolated shower or two, and maybe a thunderstorm with torrential rain. There is a marginal risk for severe weather over Lexington, Louisville and north.

Overnight, we see the rain end, leaving us dry, but another and better chance for showers and thunderstorms return for Thursday. We may see some showers to start the day (before 9 am), the a higher chance for scattered activity into the hottest part of the afternoon and evening as usual. Rain will likely hold temperatures to around 90 degrees rather than the low to mid 90s, but the humidity stays making it feel more like the mid 90s still. As we head into the weekend we will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 plus a chance for an isolated shower or storm. The heat does take a vacation later next week as we fall back into the low to mid 80s.

