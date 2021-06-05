Watch
Rain and Storms on Repeat

Chances hold strong for the next 7 days
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 17:05:40-04

The first few days of June were a bit active with rain and storms, but then Friday and today brought us some great weather as a high pressure as been nearby. We will hold onto dry conditions for another several hours leading into tonight, but more changes are in store for Sunday and every day after that. First things first, most Kentuckians reached the mid 80s today making for a wonderful day outdoors or especially the pool. Tonight we will remain dry, but a couple of weather models hint at a few showers beginning as early as 8 am Sunday. Not everyone will see rain tomorrow as the showers will be hit and miss and thunderstorms even more isolated. There will be dry times tomorrow, but not much sunshine if any at all. Temperatures should still make it into the 80s, but the low 80s.

Moving into the work week, it's a rinse and repeat type forecast. Humidity levels will begin to rise Sunday making dew point temperatures reach the mid to even upper 60s most of the week. As moisture increases so do rain chances. Each day will hold warmth, clouds, humidity, showers and thunderstorms. Again, not everyone will get rain every day, but Wednesday and Thursday pose the better chances for seeing rain at your house. High temperatures will stay in the low 80s most if not all of the week.

