Happy Wednesday! Another day of sunshine and warm temperatures, but an approaching cold front will be switching things up tomorrow. Cloud cover ramps up tomorrow afternoon with rounds of showers/storms possible in the afternoon and evening, which could impact our trick-or-treaters. Make sure you bring the umbrella if you plan to join in on some spooky fun tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 70s Thursday and cool to the 60s on Friday.

Have a great evening!