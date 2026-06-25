Rain and storms ramp up on Friday

The last couple of days have been on the drier, quiet side, but we are about to see the action ramp up again into Friday and the upcoming weekend. Keep the umbrella around for the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, plus the chance for very heavy rain at times. The risk for severe weather this evening is low. Friday may not bring a lot of sun, but temperatures will still be warm...in the low 80s. Showers and even storms will be more numerous on Saturday before winding down a bit late weekend. Once we get past the rain, the heat and humidity will really kick in for next week. Afternoon highs will soar into the low and mid 90s with heat index values into the triple digits for a few days. The heat will push us past late June and into the start of July.