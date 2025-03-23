Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Rain and storms Sunday afternoon

Isolated strong storms possible
Futuretrack
Stormtracker
Futuretrack
Rain chances
High temperatures
Posted

Storms and showers are rolling through central Kentucky today. Widespread showers will be possible in our northern counties later this morning, but most of the state will see rain and storms this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible along a cold front that sweeps through this evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for western Kentucky, but strong storms will still be possible for central KY. Rain totals could be around .5 -1". Our temperatures remain around average in the upper 50s/low 60s throughout the rest of the week.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18