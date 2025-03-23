Rain and storms Sunday afternoon

Storms and showers are rolling through central Kentucky today. Widespread showers will be possible in our northern counties later this morning, but most of the state will see rain and storms this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible along a cold front that sweeps through this evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for western Kentucky, but strong storms will still be possible for central KY. Rain totals could be around .5 -1". Our temperatures remain around average in the upper 50s/low 60s throughout the rest of the week.

Have a great day!

