Rain and wind ahead today

After seeing a half a month of some decently harsh winter weather, we get to forecast just some rain coming in today. This morning, it's just some spotty, lighter showers, but will increase in coverage this afternoon. Then the cold front comes through late evening bringing some moderate rain at times plus the possibility of thunder. There's a very low chance for severe weather today, it's just general thunderstorms, however, winds will be strong. Gradient winds will be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up between 30 and 40 mph especially when the cold front comes through. Secure those outdoor decorations! Rain totals look to be between a quarter to half an inch by late tonight. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s today, but will drop tomorrow to the mid 30s. A few light snow showers could blow through northern KY early Friday morning before everyone dries out for Friday and the weekend.