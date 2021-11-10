Rain and wind for Veteran's Day

We couldn't ask for much better weather this week with all the sunshine we've seen as we have remained quiet and dry and warmer to boot! Temperatures have had no problems reaching the low 70s for some today and others just shy of 70. Unfortunately, these good things must come to an end as we are watching our next low pressure glide our way.

This will be a strong cold front in the sense that it will drop our temperatures significantly after plus it will bring wind, but the rain won't be a huge issue and the chance for thunder remains low. As the front approaches, tonight we will first see a cloud increase while we stay dry. Thursday morning will stay relatively calm and dry, but the wind will pick up just before and during the front which will come through our area between midday and late afternoon. Rain showers can be expected mainly in the afternoon, but due to how quickly the front will move, we are also not expecting any kind of extreme rainfall amounts nor flooding. Rain totals should stay between a quarter and half an inch. Wind gusts could reach the 35 to 40 mph range tomorrow so you will need to secure any loose items outside now.

Once the front has passed, things turn chilly again. Temperatures will drop from the mid 60s Thursday down to the mid 50s Friday and eventually the low to mid 40s by the weekend as we dry out or at least see fewer showers.