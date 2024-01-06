Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Rain and wintry mix possible this morning

Northeastern counties could see some snow
Winter weather advisory
Stormtracker
Winter weather advisory
Precipitation chances
High temperature trend
Posted at 7:53 AM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 07:53:00-05

Happy Saturday! We are watching out for some wintry weather potential this morning. Our northeastern counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm. A lot of us will be dealing with cold rain throughout the morning, but some could get a wintry mix and even a bit of snow in some areas. This could cause some issues on the roads so make sure to take it slow. It won't be a ton of snow if we see any, most of us will only see a trace. Sunday will be chilly as well with the potential for some light isolated showers and flurries. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s/low 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day and be careful on the roads.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18