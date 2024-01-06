Rain and wintry mix possible this morning

Happy Saturday! We are watching out for some wintry weather potential this morning. Our northeastern counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm. A lot of us will be dealing with cold rain throughout the morning, but some could get a wintry mix and even a bit of snow in some areas. This could cause some issues on the roads so make sure to take it slow. It won't be a ton of snow if we see any, most of us will only see a trace. Sunday will be chilly as well with the potential for some light isolated showers and flurries. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s/low 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day and be careful on the roads.