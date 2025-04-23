Rain chance increases late week

After a lovely start to the week, we've seen some showers return especially in southeastern KY this evening. Don't put the umbrellas away because more showers and thunderstorms will return for both Thursday and Friday. Look for a lingering shower early overnight with clouds and lows in the 50s. We could see some sun first thing tomorrow before another round of showers will ramp up in the afternoon. The better chance for numerous rain showers and storms will come in on Friday with a cold front, however, severe storm chances are very low. Once we hit the weekend, we will start to dry out some with temperatures cooling into the upper 60s for Saturday. Full sun comes for Sunday and we'll begin another warming trend. High temperatures next week will keep in the 70s to around 80 degrees.