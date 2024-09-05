Rain chance returns for Friday

It has been another warm and muggy day, but we do have some changes as we move into Friday and the weekend. First off, tonight, we'll dip into the low 60s again as we keep dry. High pressure will start to break down as a low pressure glides in from the west. This cold front will do some good things for us. One, bring us a little rain on Friday and two, bring us cooler air. Rain chances will stay at the minimum, but anything we get will help.

The weekend will certainly turn more fall-like as we get rid of the 80s again and hit only the mid 70s for high temperatures. Early morning lows may even dip to the mid 40s next week, but it does not last long. Next week, yet another surge in warmth sends us back into the mid and upper 80s and we'll continue a dry, sunny stretch of weather.