Rain chances are coming!

The weekend is wrapping up on a fantastic note, just as it began. Temperatures have been very warm again, too, with highs in the low 80s today.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Sep 24, 2023
The weekend is wrapping up on a fantastic note, just as it began. Temperatures have been very warm again, too, with highs in the low 80s today. There was a big difference, though, between central and eastern KY due to clouds. Now, as we move into another work week, we can expect nice weather to start us off. Monday and Tuesday look to be pretty quiet aside from a stray sprinkle chance coming in tonight and Monday. Tuesday will hold more sun before a couple of low pressures glide in for mid week. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be up around 50-60% for both Wednesday and Thursday and rain amounts look to be decent...between half and three quarters of an inch. This will be a tremendous help in the drought situation. Temperatures will cool off some for mid week with the rain, but will reach the upper 70s/low80s toward next weekend.

