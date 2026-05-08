Rain chances around this weekend

Our Friday is off and running and temperatures are chilly to start our day, but we will see full sunshine and temperatures warm to around 70 later on. We are completely dry today, but there's a small chance for a stray shower late tonight, more like early Saturday morning. Other than the shower chance early, the rest of Saturday will be dry and we'll warm into the mid 70s. Another system brings a higher chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Sunday, Mother's Day, will be the warmest...in the mid 70s. Beyond the weekend, temperatures will tumble back to the 60s for a few days with a few rain chances scattered through the 8 day forecast.