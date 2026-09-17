Rain chances creep back in

It has been another incredibly hot day for mid September. Our record high for today is 94 so we have gotten very close to that. As we head on into the evening, we'll slowly cool to the 70s. By Friday morning, we should be around the low 70s, but it will still be very warm. The afternoon won't be as hot as Thursday, but the upper 80s are expected along with more clouds and a better chance for scattered showers and some thunder. Quick, but heavy downpours are always a possibility in any thunderstorm. The weekend ahead will warm back into the low 90s as we keep small rain chances in play. Next week will bring us a few days of better rain chances, especially early work week. Because we have a few fronts moving through, our temperature trend will fall off a bit as autumn arrives Tuesday. Later in the week, afternoon high temperatures should stay in the 70s instead of the 80s and 90s.