Rain chances drop off

After a few days of scattered rain and thunderstorm activity, we roll into our midweek with less rain and storm chances and a bit more warmth and humidity. Keep the umbrella around just in case, but most of the rain action will fall over southern KY again. Afternoon highs will sit in the mid-80s today and feel like the upper 80s. We still have a lot of moisture being pumped in from the Gulf, and that is keeping us very muggy. Thursday will bring a shower or two again, but we'll see the rain chances dropping off as we move toward the weekend. The heat will start to return. Highs reach the low 90s by Saturday, and hang out there through much of next week. Looks like July will wrap up on a hot note.