Happy Monday! A few stray showers brought some drizzles for a few earlier today, but we are back to our dry conditions for the rest of your evening and into Tuesday. We start Tuesday off in the upper 50s and warming to the low 80s by the afternoon. Wednesday, we may finally see some much needed rain and even storm potential as a front moves through. We cool a bit more by the end of the week into the mid/upper 70s.

Have a great evening!