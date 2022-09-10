Rain Chances for your Saturday

Happy Saturday! Get ready for a bit of a soggy weekend. Showers enter Central Kentucky early this morning and stick around throughout the day. The good news, is that it doesn't look to be a wash-out. For the most part, storms and showers seem to be scattered so not all areas will be getting some of the rain, but those who do could see a couple of downpours! Careful on the roads and bring the umbrellas if you have any plans today.

Sunday, rain looks to be a bit more widespread and chances pick up in the afternoon through evening due to a cold front moving in. Some heavy rain is possible with these storms. Rain chances dwindle as we head into the workweek but a few showers will still be possible, until we head into the end of the week and into next weekend.