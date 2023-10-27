Rain chances growing for weekend

Our Friday ahead will be a mostly dry one, but we have already seen a stray shower or two falling early this morning. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with a chance for a few showers. Better chances for rain come in on Sunday and Monday. Saturday may also hold a shower or two, but the weekend is certainly not a washout. You will have many dry hours to get in the weekend outdoor activities like the UK/UT football game. Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout the whole weekend, but after that, we will drop sharply into the 40s and 50s for highs and 20s/30s for lows! Needless to say November will be bringing the chill to us. After Monday's heavier rain from the cold front, Halloween looks drier at least, but very cool and later week will dry again.