Rain chances increase late week

The past couple of days have been wonderfully sunny and we've gotten to enjoy temperatures warming into the mid and upper 60s. Today was no different, but we will endure some weather changes rolling into late week and, unfortunately, the weekend. Friday will hold a shot a rain showers in the early morning then again for the afternoon, but it won't be a washout. In fact, no day in the next few holds a washout. Saturday and Sunday each have their own chances of showers and even a thunderstorm with Sunday likely being the wetter of the two. Temperatures will remain in the low 70s for the weekend and even into much of next week. The unsettled weather will linger through the week as well...including Oaks Day.