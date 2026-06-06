Rain chances increase late weekend

So far our weekend has been a lovely one with temperatures creeping up into the mid/upper 80s plus the humidity is back. The muggies will be around for several days this week as moisture is on the way in. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s through Sunday as we add in a few shower and isolated thunderstorm chances. Not everyone will see rain on Sunday as the boundary will cause showers to be hit and miss, but this will begin a more unsettled stretch of weather which means rain and storm chances will linger through part of the work week. The temperature trend will dip a bit early week before picking back up into the mid 80s and eventually around 90 degrees on Thursday.