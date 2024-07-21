Rain chances increasing

Today has been much more humid with less sun and a few more showers and thunder around. As we finish up the weekend, we will start to dry out before our next batch of rain and thunderstorms rolls into the state late tonight and into Monday. Look for scattered to numerous showers through this week especially early on. Rain will likely fall heavily for some tomorrow, dropping a good inch by the end of Monday. This will be helpful for our drought conditions, but not everyone will get the heavy rain. By mid week, the rain/storm action will begin to dwindle some and that is when the heat will crank up again. Temperatures will likely stay put in the mid 80s until Thursday, then we hit the upper 80s late week and into next weekend.