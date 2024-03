Happy Tuesday! After another beautiful day of sunshine we have a clear and quiet evening ahead. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s overnight and climb to the upper 60s on Wednesday afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible throughout the day/evening on Wednesday. A chance for stronger storms will come on Friday as a cold front approaches into the morning. We cool down to the low 60s for your St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Have a great evening!