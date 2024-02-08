Watch Now
Rain chances lie ahead

Weekend turns a bit active
Posted at 2:16 PM, Feb 08, 2024
After a nice stretch of dry, sunny and warm weather, we have to talk about clouds and rain again. A few stray showers are possible this evening into tonight, but most will remain dry. It's not until Friday and the weekend that we see a better chance for showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder return. Friday will keep showers mostly in southern KY while most reach the low 60s for high temperatures. Beyond Friday, the weather turns more active and soggy into Saturday. Many clouds will stay put, as well. Temperatures will keep in the 60s and 50s through Sunday, but our above average temperature trend will fall by the wayside as the 40s come back all of next week.

