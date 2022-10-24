Rain Chances on the Way

Watch Now
Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 24, 2022
Happy Monday! Hope you enjoyed the upper 70s because we are cooling back down tomorrow! Tonight we will stay calm and cool but rain chances head our way ahead of a cold front moving in from the West on Tuesday. Gusty winds, showers and thunderstorms are possible during the late afternoon/evening. It won't be too much rain, but any rain will help us out with our drought. We will cool down this week with temperatures falling into the mid 60s, a lot closer to our average temps for this time of year.

Have a great evening!

