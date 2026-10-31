Rain chances pick up some on Sunday

As our Saturday and month draws to a close, we are left with mostly dry weather. A few sprinkles have been around and we could see some more showers into the overnight. Remember time changes tonight! Temperatures will drop off to the mid 50s. For Sunday, and the start of November, more rain is likely to move in. I think it is on the lighter side for the most part, and not everyone will see rain. Because of clouds and the rain, temperatures will be cooler tomorrow...mostly in the upper 60s. For the new work week, we will stay mostly dry to start the week, but better chances for rain will arrive mid week and stick around for a few days. We will stay in the 60s and 70s next week with more cloudy days than sunny ones.